Here's all the law enforcement officers who have died on duty in 2018

Since the start of 2018, at least seven police officers across the U.S. have died while on duty.

And at least five of those deaths were caused by gunfire, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which cited preliminary data from Jan. 1 - Jan. 25, 2018. That’s compared to five firearm deaths during the same time last year.

Roughly 135 cops died in 2016, making it the deadliest year for police officers in at least five years, Fox News has determined. And while there were fewer deaths in 2017, the numbers weren’t much better: A total of 129 officers died last year. And 46 of those deaths were caused by gunfire.

Read on for a look at the officers who have died on duty so far this year.

Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr.

Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr, 25, was shot in the head and chest while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 24.

When Doss and other officers arrived, a man, identified as 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks, allegedly opened fire on police officers while they were still in their patrol car. Doss was shot in the incident.

Brooks was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearms.

Doss, who was taken to a nearby Detroit hospital after he was shot, succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 28.

He worked for the Detroit Police Department for two years and is survived by his Emily Crouse, his girlfriend of nine years, their 9-month-old son, Eli, and his parents.

Deputy Heath Gumm

Deputy Heath Gumm of the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Colorado was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on Jan. 24.

Gumm, who served with the sheriff’s office for five years, was shot in the chest by the suspect he had been chasing on foot. The suspect now faces murder charges.

The 32-year-old is survived by his wife and other family members.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, a husband, father of two children and a U.S Army veteran, served with the United States Marshals Service for 11 years before he was shot and killed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Hill, along with Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force members, was attempting to arrest a woman at a home on Jan. 18 for reportedly making terror threats.

At the same time, a man inside the home opened fire on the task force. Hill was shot, as were two other task force officers, one of whom was still able to shoot and kill the gunman.

Hill was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds. He was 45.

Detective Michael R. Doty

Detective Michael Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was fatally shot on Jan. 16 while searching for a man, who allegedly attacked his wife and then ran into a wooded area nearby.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot Doty in an "ambush" attack. The detective was later taken to a hospital in North Carolina but died the next day.

Three deputies and one K-9 officer were also injured at the time.

Doty, 37, was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office before his death.

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney, a Navy veteran, husband and a father to three sons, was fatally wounded while responding to a burglary on Jan. 7.

McCartney, 34, who worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state, was the first officer on the scene.

McCartney was shot while chasing after the suspect on foot. The sheriff later died in the early hours of Jan. 8 at a nearby hospital.

One suspect was found dead at the scene and a second suspect was arrested the next day. A third suspect, who was in a getaway vehicle, was also charged.

McCartney served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Officer Chris Beaudion

Officer Chris Beaudion, 26, served in the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana. He suffered fatal injuries when his patrol car struck a tree on Jan. 7 around 3 a.m.

Shortly after his death, the News Star reported that Beaudion, who was on duty at the time of the accident, veered left and crossed two lanes of traffic before hitting the tree. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who is survived by his wife, two children and parents, was with the police department for 17 months before the crash, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau of the New Jersey Police Department was killed on Jan. 5.

The 49-year-old, who was with the police department for 23 years, was struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Robateau was married with three children.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.