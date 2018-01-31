Detroit man gets very late sentence for manslaughter

A Detroit man finally has been sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting another man in the back — six years after his manslaughter conviction.

Leroy Moon pleaded no contest in 2011, but he wasn't sentenced until Wednesday. The prosecutor's office says it lost track. The judge says she's still not certain what happened.

Moon, now 78 years old, shot a man who urinated outside his fish market in 2009. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter after two murder trials ended without a verdict. The deal called for a year in jail.

Moon says he's "truly sorry." He's mostly been free on bond.

Shawn Johnson's widow, Mildred Bryant, says she didn't know that Moon hadn't been sentenced. She says she cried after seeing his face on television.