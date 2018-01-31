3 men used blow torch to try and bust open money machine, police say

A manhunt is underway in Massachusetts for three men caught on surveillance trying to use a blow torch to steal money from a car wash kiosk.

Lawrence police said the three unidentified men drove a stolen 1999 green Honda CRV to Haffner’s Car Wash around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Armed with a crowbar, sledgehammer – and the blow torch – they pulled up to the cash and ticket machine, Boston 25 reported.

Surveillance footage shows one of the masked suspects attempting to use what appears to be a blow torch to try and steal the money inside.

When that failed to open the metal box, the suspects pulled out a crowbar and sledgehammer. That also proved fruitless.

Police said the three suspects fled the scene and are still on the run.

One of the suspects was described as a light-skinned male with long black hair wearing a blue North Face jacket and black sweatpants. Another suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Nike logo on it and had a tattoo on the left hand.

Patrick Bernand, an employee at Haffner’s Car Wash, told Boston 25 that they had learned of the attempted robbery a couple hours after it happened.

“We had about 650 cars done, it was a really, really busy day,” he said. “[There was] a good $6,000 in there.”

The car wash’s owners told the news station they are looking at ways to increase security and make sure money doesn’t stay in the machines overnight.