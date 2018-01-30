Police: Man crashed into trooper's parked patrol car

Authorities say a Florida man purposefully crashed his car into a state trooper's patrol vehicle.

A Florida Highway Patrol news release says the crash occurred Monday afternoon on Interstate 4 near Sanford, between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Highway Patrol says the trooper was parked on the shoulder and finishing paperwork when 38-year-old Ryan John Hithersay left the roadway and rammed the left side of the trooper's car. Authorities say Hithersay got out of his vehicle, walked back toward the patrol car and told the trooper that he struck him on purpose. Authorities didn't say whether Hithersay gave a reason for the crash.

Hithersay was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

The trooper was hospitalized as a precaution.