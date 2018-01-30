'Person of interest' in Vegas shooting says he sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock

An Arizona man named in court documents as a "person of interest" in the investigation into the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting said Tuesday that he met gunman Stephen Paddock one time and sold him ammunition.

Douglas Haig said investigators had contacted him earlier in connection with the case, in which 58 concertgoers were slain and hundreds of others were injured on the Las Vegas Strip.

Speaking at his suburban home in Mesa, Haig said he planned to hold a news conference later this week to answer questions about his name surfacing in the investigation.

"I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Haig said without disclosing further details. Police say Paddock was the gunman and killed himself as officers converged on him.

"I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock." - Douglas Haig, of Mesa, Ariz.

Paddock reportedly bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show. It was not immediately clear if that person was Haig.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."

Haig's name emerged by mistake Tuesday when court documents were released nearly four months after the shooting. The documents show that early in the investigation, police believed Paddock must have had help.

"Given the magnitude of the incident, it is reasonable to believe multiple suspects and months of planning were involved in this premeditated massacre," said one search warrant request submitted to a judge nine days after the shooting stopped.

Haig's name was blacked out in the more than 270 pages of search warrant records released by a Nevada judge to the Associated Press, but remained on one page of documents provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The newspaper published the name online. Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish later ordered the full document not be published without redactions, but she acknowledged she couldn't order the newspaper to retract the name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.