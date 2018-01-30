Man pleads guilty to running over ex-girlfriend and husband

A Rhode Island man who ran over his ex-girlfriend and her husband, killing the man and injuring her, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and been sent to prison for 25 years.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Axel Morales, of Providence, also pleaded guilty to assault and violating a no-contact order.

Authorities say in July 2016 Morales and his ex-girlfriend, Karla Estrada, got into an argument. Estrada's husband, Cesar Alonzo, chased Morales' car with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors say Morales knew the couple was behind his vehicle when he backed up and struck both, trapping Alonzo underneath. He then drove forward with Alonzo still under the vehicle. He died at a hospital and Estrada suffered broken bones.

Morales said he saw a man with a gun, although no gun was found.