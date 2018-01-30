The Latest: Shooter in car wash jealous rampage has died

The Latest on (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police say the shooter in a deadly rampage at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash has died.

Trooper Robert Broadwater says in a statement that 28-year-old Timothy Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Smith suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the early Sunday shooting at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. He had been on life support.

Friends say Smith was a jealous ex-boyfriend of 25-year-old victim Chelsie Cline.

Also killed were 27-year-old William Porterfield, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline. Another woman survived with minor injuries.

Cline had recently gotten involved with Porterfield. Porterfield's father tells the Tribune Review his son had a run-in with the shooter in the hours before the killings.

___

10:15 a.m.

The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.

Scott Porterfield tells the Tribune Review he's seen security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh, that shows the shooter placing his hand on his son Billy Porterfield's shoulder early Sunday morning.

He says a staff member asked Timothy Smith to leave.

Police say Smith soon after shot and killed Porterfield and three others at a self-serve car wash.

Twenty-five-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were killed, while another woman survived with minor injuries.

Porterfield's wife says that Chelsie Cline became involved with Porterfield last week.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com