The Latest: Cops look at phone records in car wash shooting

3:15 p.m.

Police are focusing on phone records to try to piece together how a group of friends wound up at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash in the early morning hours, where a gunman lying in wait killed four and injured one who managed to hide.

The shooter, 28-year-old Timothy Smith, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the Sunday shooting at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, a rural town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. He is on life support and isn't expected to survive.

Victim family members say Smith was a jealous ex-boyfriend of victim Chelsie Cline.

Vicki Snyder says Smith was always polite. She says he lived at home and helped out with a sister who used a wheelchair after a car accident a few years ago.

8 a.m.

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

State police say 28-year-old Timothy Smith opened fire early Sunday morning at Ed's Car Wash in Saltlick Township, a rural town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Twenty-seven-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were all killed.

Smith was on life support Sunday and not expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to his head. State police say it's possible that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Authorities would not reveal how Smith knew the victims, but Chelsie Cline's half-sister, Sierra Kolarik, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Smith had developed an obsession with Cline.