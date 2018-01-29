Florida police: Felon sexually attacks 2 neighbors, 1 a teen

Florida police have arrested a convicted felon accused of sexually attacking two neighbors.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports 35-year-old Andre McGriff was arrested in connection to a Dec. 4 attack of a 13-year-old girl and a Jan. 11 attack on a 50-year-old woman.

In both instances, McGriff sneaked into the victim's home in the early hours, demanded money and then assaulted them.

A police report says DNA from both crime scenes pointed to Tony McGriff, an alias used by Andre McGriff.

McGriff pleaded no contest last year for peeping into apartment windows. He was convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to sell and burglary of an occupied dwelling in 2001 and 2010.

McGriff is being held without bail. It was not immediately known if McGriff has an attorney.

