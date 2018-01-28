Detroit officer shot in the head last week dies

A Detroit police officer who was shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call died Sunday, the department’s chief said.

Officer Glenn Doss Jr., 25, was shot in the head and chest on Wednesday night after receiving reports of a couple arguing and possible shots fired, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

When Doss, along with other officers, arrived at the scene, they encountered a 43-year-old suspect who was standing outside the home with a weapon, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect, identified as Decharlos Brooks, allegedly opened fire on them before they even got out of their squad car, shooting Doss. The officer’s partner, Samuel Anderson, took him to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Brooks reportedly barricaded himself inside the home until officers threw teargas into the home, and eventually captured him.

The suspect’s wife, Natalie Scott, told Fox 2 that the suspect suffers from mental illness.

“He’s not that type of person. He’s not himself,” Scott told the news station. “He’s no evil person. I feel sorry and prayers to the family, but this just not him.”

Brooks was charged Saturday — before Doss died — with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearms, The Detroit News reported.

Police Chief James Craig on Sunday called Doss, who had been with the department for two years, an “American hero.”

Officer Glenn Doss Sr., Doss Jr.’s father who’s a 19-year veteran of the department, said he his son initially had studied therapy and psychology.

“I never told to join the police department,” Doss Sr. said. “I never advised him to join the police department. He called me up a couple of years ago, and said, ‘Dad, what do I have to do to be in the police.’”

“I told him to go to [Detroit Public Safety Headquarters] and put in an application. Three months later, he started the academy, and fell in love with the job,” Doss Sr. added.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Doss Jr. “was everything that’s good about the city of Detroit.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Doss’s family stated that “Glenn chose a career serving the community because his willingness to help others was evident in everything he did.” It had raised more than $18,800 of its $5,000 goal by Sunday afternoon.

Doss leaves behind his 9-month-old son, Eli, and Emily Crouse, his girlfriend of nine years.