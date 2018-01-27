Mom shot to death in front of 10-year-old son; search underway for suspect

A manhunt was underway in Kansas City for a suspect who fatally shot a young mother in front of her 10-year-old son, police said.

La Shonda Myers, 31, was home with her son Wednesday when they received a visitor at the door, the victim’s sister, Mynesha Myers, told FOX 4.

The boy told his aunt that he answered the door, then went to get his mother when the visitor asked if he could speak with an adult, according to the station.

"His mama came around the corner, and the next thing you know, he said he seen him just pull out and pow, pow. I don't understand. I really don't," Mynesha Myers told the station, adding that the boy called 911 but his mother had already died.

She said her nephew was having trouble hearing after the shooting.

Mynesha Myers described her sister as a “square,” who didn’t party or cause any trouble, but instead spent her time at work and with her kids.

“She is not out here in the streets doing anything to make anyone want to do something like this to her, so I just don't understand," the sister said.

La Shonda worked as a pharmacy technician, before becoming a nursing assistant, the station reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police TIPS Hotline at 916-474-8477.