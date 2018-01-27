Jeremy Piven faces, denies more misconduct allegations

An online news site says Jeremy Piven is facing more sexual misconduct accusations. He previously denied allegations by at least three other women.

BuzzFeed News reported Saturday that the latest accusations date back decades and involve three women who claim Piven acted in a physically aggressive or threatening manner.

The story included a rebuttal from the actor calling the claims false. Piven's representative didn't immediately respond an Associated Press request for additional comment.

BuzzFeed says the latest women were speaking out because of frustration over Piven's previous denials.

The news site said one incident allegedly involved a high school student working as an extra on Piven's first film in 1985, when he was 17, and the other encounters took place in the 1990s.

Two of the women are identified in the BuzzFeed story. It said the third asked that her name be withheld.