College student, father charged in death of student's mother

An upstate New York college student and her father have been charged in the death of the student's mother.

Corning police this week charged 20-year-old Karrie Neurauter, of Syracuse, and 45-year-old Lloyd Neurauter, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, with second-degree murder in the August death of 46-year-old Michele Neurauter.

Karrie Neurauter, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology, is being held in county jail without bail. Lloyd Neurauter was arrested in New Jersey and is being held there pending extradition to New York.

Police say Michele Neurauter died of strangulation at her Corning home. Police say they had responded to multiple domestic violence calls from Neurauter's residence before her death.

Officials didn't reveal a possible motive.

Karrie Neaurauter is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. Her attorney had no comment Friday morning.