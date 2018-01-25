Wedding crasher punched by bride after allegedly touching teen girls inappropriately

A wedding crasher who allegedly inappropriately touched two girls was socked by the bride before police could arrest him.

William Dickinson, a 25-year-old from Kansas, has been accused of crashing a wedding reception in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Friday, the Leader-Telegram reported. A coworker told police the two were drinking at the bar of the Best Western Hotel when the two went to the wedding to meet women.

NEW JERSEY COUPLE GETS MARRIED IN WOMEN'S BATHROOM AT COURTHOUSE

Dickinson, who allegedly tried dancing with two females, aged 17 and 18, was confronted by a 14-year-old at the party when she said she witnessed him touching the older teens inappropriately.

Dickinson, according to WQOW, pulled the 14-year-old girl’s hair after she didn’t want to dance with him. He reportedly told police that partygoers were confronting him in an angry manner, and he didn’t understand why.

As the wedding crasher was walking away, he was pushed from behind, and he told police that when he turned around he punched the first person he saw — which turned out to be one of the girls’ fathers.

Dickinson told authorities that the bride approached him and he tried to apologize, but she punched him in the face — which Dickinson said he “probably deserved.”

BRIDE POSTS AD FOR WEDDING DRESS 'WORN ONCE BY MISTAKE'

He was arrested after midnight on Jan. 20, and has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, child abuse, and disorderly conduct. He’s been ordered not to “have contact with girls, drink alcohol or enter taverns.”

Dickinson’s bail was set at $1,000 in cash. A hearing has been scheduled for March 5.