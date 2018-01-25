Report: Orthodontics professor disparaged resident doctors

University of Connecticut documents accuse a prominent, now-retired orthodontics professor of subjecting Muslim and Arab resident doctors to disparaging remarks about their nationalities and retaliating against them for cooperating with an inquiry into his conduct.

A 2016 report obtained by The Associated Press recommended that UConn Health officials consider disciplining Dr. Ravindra Nanda, a native of what is now Pakistan. The report was by an investigator with UConn Health's Office of Institutional Equity.

Nanda retired last fall, more than a year after the report was issued.

It's not clear if Nanda was disciplined. A UConn Health spokesman says Thursday that officials took appropriate measures but would not elaborate.

The report says Nanda denied the allegations.

Nanda's lawyer says Nanda appealed the report's findings and there was a confidential resolution.