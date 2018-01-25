'Kayak Killer' wants to claim fiance's $491G insurance policy
The convicted kayak killer is still not giving up on her chance to profit off of her fiancé’s death — and is fighting his family for the right to claim a half-million dollars from his insurance policy, The Post has learned.
Angelika Graswald — who admitted to pulling the plug from boyfriend Vincent Viafore’s kayak in 2015 and watching him drown in the Hudson River — is contesting an effort by his relatives to bar her from getting her hands on the fortune.
The family wants a court to forever bar the killer blonde from even making a claim for the insurance money — which is what prosecutors argued she was after all along.
“It’s been a nightmare for the last almost three years,” the victim’s mom, Mary Ann Viafore, said on Wednesday.
“She doesn’t deserve the money. She caused his death!”
Graswald, a Latvian native, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in July but did little time. She was sprung from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester last month.