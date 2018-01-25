FOX NEWS FIRST: Exclusive - DOJ begins recovering missing FBI texts

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

The Justice Department has started recovering missing texts shared between two allegedly anti-Trump FBI agents, Fox News' Sean Hannity reports

President Trump says he's 'looking forward' to answering questions under oath in Robert Mueller's Russia probe as Fox News learns that the special counsel's team has interviewed more than 20 White House aides

A top DOJ official is urging House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes not to release a memo that exposes alleged FISA government surveillance abuses

Trump is set to arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and push an 'America First'agenda that encourages global cooperation

A manhunt was underway for as many as two suspects in the shooting death of a police officer in Colorado

THE LEAD STORY - 'HANNITY' EXCLUSIVE - 'MISSING' FBI TEXTS FOUND?: The Justice Department has started recovering some of the missing texts between two FBI officials under scrutiny for alleged anti-Trump views, Fox News' Sean Hannity reported on Wednesday's "Hannity," citing DOJ sources ... 50,000 missing text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page over a five-month period have been at the center of controversy on Capitol Hill since the DOJ notified congressional committees that there was a gap in records between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017. Strzok and Page - and the integrity of the FBI - have been under the microscope after it was revealed that the two former members of Robert Mueller's team exchanged a series of anti-Trump texts during the presidential campaign.

The gap in records is important because it covered a crucial period, raising suspicion among GOP lawmakers about how those messages disappeared. Federal law enforcement officials have notified congressional committees that a technical glitch was behind the missing texts between Strzok and Page. The glitch prevented five months’ of from being stored in the FBI's archive system, federal law enforcement officials said. The bug affected thousands of FBI cellphones between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017. Hannity said sources at the DOJ told him they have begun to recover some of the texts from that time period. Specific content from those texts has not been released.

Michael Goodwin: Evidence suggests a massive scandal is brewing at the FBI

Why FBI's 'missing' five months of texts is worse than Watergate

'THERE'S NO COLLUSION ... THERE'S NO OBSTRUCTION, WHATSOEVER': President Trump said Wednesday he's "looking forward" to answering questions under oath in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on alleged Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election. However, it remained unclear whether the president would agree to an interview by Mueller's team ... Meanwhile, more than 20 White House personnel have voluntarily given interviews to Mueller's investigators, Fox News has learned exclusively. A personal attorney for President Donald Trump also said the White House turned over more than 20,000 pages of records to investigators, calling the level of cooperation and transparency "unprecedented."

According to a summary of records and witness interviews reviewed by Fox News, 17 campaign employees -- plus 11 others affiliated with the campaign – also have spoken with Mueller’s team or congressional committees.

NATIONAL SECURITY VS. THE PUBLIC'S RIGHT TO KNOW: A top Justice Department official is urging House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes not to release a much-buzzed-about memo circulating in Congress that purportedly reveals government surveillance abuses ... In a letter, which Fox News has obtained, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd writes, "We believe it would be extraordinarily reckless for the Committee to disclose such information publicly without giving the Department and the FBI the opportunity to review the memorandum and to advise the [House Intelligence Committee] of the risk of harm to national security and to ongoing investigations that could come from public release." Boyd continued, “Though we are currently unaware of any wrongdoing relating to the FISA process, we agree that any abuse of that system cannot be tolerated.”

Lawmakers have described the four-page memo as "shocking,"“troubling” and “alarming,” with one congressman likening the details to KGB activity in Russia. It is believed to include information about government surveillance conducted during the Obama administration.

'AMERICA FIRST' DOESN'T MEAN 'AMERICA ALONE': President Trump is ready to play salesman at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, making the case that his "America First" agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation ... Trump is set to arrive in Davos on Thursday to declare that the United States is open for business. But the president's attendance at the annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised eyebrows. His decision to sign new tariffs boosting American manufacturers this week has prompted fresh concerns about his nationalist tendencies.

'A COMMUNITY ON EDGE': An Adams County, Colo., police officer who was shot Wednesday night has died, and a manhunt was under way for as many as two suspects, police said ... Law enforcement sources said a third suspect is in custody, FOX 31 reported. Police said the case began when they were responding to an "assault in progress" and found that a suspect had fled upon their arrival.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

DEMOCRATS MAY NEED THE POWER OF THE FORCE: "The Democrats have lost the white vote since 1964. Unless they use some Jedi mind trick to convince white people to agree to have their taxes raised and have government expanded, they need to bring in voters who share their philosophies." – Radio host Larry Elder on "Hannity," arguing that Democrats don't want border security but see naturalized illegal immigrants as a guaranteed vote. WATCH

BOYCOTTING TRUMP: "Of course I didn't want to participate in the meeting. Nor do I think we should [meet] before the administration is honest [about working] with local governments." -Santa Fe, N.M., Mayor Javier Gonzales on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," explaining why he boycotted a meeting with President Trump and has pledged to defy the federal government. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Michigan State president steps down after Larry Nassar is sentenced for molestation.

Judge issues order barring 'house of horrors' parents from contact with 13 kids.

Ben Shapiro: UConn restricted access to my campus speech, offered counseling.



MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

Embarrassment for NBC News after Lester Holt apparently falls for North Korean propaganda.

NBC denies lawsuit that claims 'Tonight Show' crew members were fired over race discrimination.

Howard Kurtz: NY Times reporter called Trump 'racist,' said RNC staffers were 'complicit.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Gap insurance: What it is and how it could save you thousands.

Whirlpool posts quarterly loss due to tax reform charge.

Student loan debt: Not just for kids anymore.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Where free speech should be promoted, free speech is under attack.

John Moody: Mayors vs. Trump? That's an easy call.

Todd Starnes: Grade school uses sex columnist, unicorn to promote gender identity.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Russell Simmons sued for $5 million over alleged rape incident.

Elton John announces he is retiring from touring ... eventually.

'Murphy Brown' is returning to TV.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Happy ending for Grumpy Cat: $710K awarded in suit

The last American slave ship may have been discovered.

How a rare Roman mosaic was lifted from the ground.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Judge Andrew Napolitano and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on the push to release a controversial memo on alleged FISA abuses; Newt Gingrich on the some city mayors boycotting a meeting with President Trump over immigration; students and the organizer of Ben Shapiro's controversial speech at the University of Connecticut speak out.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Rep. Trey Gowdy on whether the memo on alleged FISA abuses will be released and the latest in the missing FBI texts controversy.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: Former Mexico President Vicente Fox discusses his new book and differences with President Trump.

On Fox Business:

Stay with Fox Business all day for on-location, team coverage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland!

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Power-packed lineup from the World Economic Summit includes: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Bill Gates, co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director; Bill McDermott, SAP CEO; Ralph Hamers, ING CEO; Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; and Larry Fink, Blackrock CEO.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Ariz. Rep. Martha McSally, U.S. Senate candidate and Martin Feldstein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Reagan.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Henry Cisneros, former HUD secretary under President Clinton.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to question President Trump in his broad investigation on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano weighs in. On Oct. 1, 2017, almost four months ago, 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. This week, the nation’s largest gun show is taking place just down the road, and this has sparked mixed reaction. Plus, commentary by John Stossel.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey on the latest developments in the missing FBI texts scandal; Rep. Lee Zeldin on the ongoing negotiations on DACA and the border wall; James Pattern gives the inside story on his new book on former NFL player Aaron Hernandez; and meet Mark Nutsch and Bob Pennington, the real-life American heroes who helped inspire the hit movie, "12 Soldiers."

#OnThisDay

1961: President John F. Kennedy holds the first presidential news conference to be carried live on radio and television.

1924: The first Winter Olympic Games open in Chamonix, France.

1915: America's first official transcontinental telephone call takes place as Alexander Graham Bell, in New York, speaks to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.