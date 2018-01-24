New York City professor tells pro-life marchers to 'sit down and shut up'

A New York City college professor said she supports women marching – unless they’re against abortion.

New School professor Jennifer Begeal tweeted Friday that pro-life students and activists participating in the March for Life in Washington, D.C., should “sit down and shut up.”

Begeal, who teaches digital storytelling at The New School, took to social media Friday to lambaste the anti-abortion marchers for not supporting myriad liberal causes, Campus Reform reported.

MARCH FOR LIFE: A LOOK AT THE LARGEST PRO-LIFE RALLY IN THE UNITED STATES

“If you support #MarchforLife but don’t support a woman’s right to choose, please sit down and shut up,” Begeal wrote in one of the 17 posts she fired off during a three-hour tirade.

She told marchers to “sit down and shut up” if they don’t support climate change, legalizing marijuana or gun control – among other things.

Begeal took it a step further when she directly addressed pro-life men at the march.

“If you support #MarchforLife but you aren’t a woman, please sit down and shut the f*** up,” she wrote.

The professor also took aim at President Trump, who became the first sitting president to address the March for Life via satellite.

“If you support #MarchforLife and support the rapist, cheater and liar in the white house, please sit down and shut up,” she tweeted.

Begeal also referenced Saturday’s liberal "Women’s March" in her thread.

“If you support #MarchforLife but believe that the #womensmarch is feminist propaganda, please sit down and shut up,” she wrote.

The New School came under fire for hosting Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour in November on a panel titled “Anti-Semitism and the Struggle for Justice.” Sarsour, a Brooklyn-born Muslim activist, had previously made several anti-Jewish and anti-Israel statements.

NEW SCHOOL UNDER FIRE FOR PUTTING LINDA SARSOUR ON ANTI-SEMITISM PANEL

The New School and Begeal did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.