Man convicted in fatal crash ordered to carry victim's photo

A Baltimore man sentenced to prison in a fatal crash has also been ordered to carry a picture of the victim for the next six years.

The Capital reports Circuit Court Judge Ronald Silkworth included the caveat in sentencing 33-year-old Johnathan Derek Simms to 18 months in prison, five years' probation and 500 hours of community service Tuesday.

Wherever he goes, Simms must carry a wallet-sized photo of 66-year-old Louise Donner, who was killed in an April 2016 head-on crash in Glen Burnie as Simms fled an attempted traffic stop.

Silkworth says the picture will remind Simms of the damage his actions caused.

Prosecutor Michael McGraw had questioned Simms' contrition, citing his not guilty plea to manslaughter charges.

Simms, convicted in November, said before his sentencing he knows he's guilty.

