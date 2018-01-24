Man charged with sending drugs to charity pleads guilty

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to having three pounds of a powerful hallucinogenic drug sent to the offices of an international children's charity.

The Connecticut Post reports that 34-year-old Giraud Dickson, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He faces five years in prison at sentencing March 23.

Police responded to Save the Children's Fairfield headquarters in February after workers opened a suspicious package from San Diego containing a white powder that tested positive for PCP, also called angel dust.

Workers told investigators Dickson worked for a courier service used by the charity and had been stopping by the mailroom frequently, apparently looking for something.

Police planted a dummy package and arrested Dickson when he grabbed it.

Dickson says he took the wrong package.

