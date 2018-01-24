Maine shaken by fifth earthquake in week span

An earthquake has been recorded in Maine for the fifth time in a week.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The earthquake was centered near Harrison, and multiple people reported shaking.

Another minor earthquake was recorded in Dresden on Jan. 17. The agency says the 2.6 magnitude quake struck before 7 p.m., and it was followed by two other minor quakes.

Fairfield was shaken by an earthquake two days after that, a magnitude 1.7.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Earthquakes happen in New England but they're relatively rare.

A 4.0 magnitude quake in 2012 near Hollis, Maine, was felt as far away as Connecticut, and a 4.2 magnitude quake in 2006 struck Maine's Mount Desert Island, causing boulders to tumble.