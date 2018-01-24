Kentucky school shooting suspect charged with murder

The 15-year-old male accused of opening fire Tuesday in a Kentucky high school, killing at least two people and injuring 18 others, has been charged with murder.

The male suspect, who was not identified, was charged Wednesday as an adult on two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. A grand jury was slated for Feb. 13, Kentucky State Police said in a press conference.

Officials announced Marshall County elementary and middle schools would reopen Thursday. Parents will be permitted to attend school with their children if they want. Marshall County High School, where the shooting occurred, would remain closed.

Victims of the shooting were identified as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15-years-old.

The shooting is under investigation and the gunman’s motive has not been determined.

In an afternoon tweet, President Trump said he spoke with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, giving his condolences and support after the deadly incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery," Trump tweeted. "We are with you!"

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.