Video appears to show California police officer slamming high school student to the ground

California police said they are conducting a review of a video that appears to show an on-campus police officer last week forcefully throw a handcuffed student to the gound, FOX 5 reported.

The La Mesa Police officer allegedly slammed a 17-year-old female student to the ground. The teenager, who was suspended from Helix High School and not supposed to be on campus, refused to voluntarily leave the facility, La Mesa Chief of Police Walt Vasquez said in a statement, the station reported.

"As they were walking, the student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer," Vasquez said in a statement. "To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground."

The incident left the student with "minor abrasions," Vasquez said.

Aeiramique Blake, who said she was a spokeswoman for the family of the girl, said the student was assigned to in-school suspension and was allowed on campus, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

She said that the teen was asked to leave after an instructor found pepper spray in her bag, but told the paper regardless of circumstances, it was “not the appropriate way to handle a young lady."

Blake said students are asking the officer be fired from his on-campus position.

The department said it is conducting a “detailed review of the force used and of the entire incident."