Tsunami warning canceled for Alaska after massive earthquake strikes off coast

A large 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia that was later downgraded to an advisory as possible destructive waves failed to materialize.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was recorded about at 12:31 a.m. local time about 155 miles off of Chiniak, Alaska. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible," but later said waves failed to show up in coastal communitites.

Buoy 46410, located northeast of the quake's epicenter, recorded a “water displacement” of 32 feet, the National Weather Service said. The reported 32 foot wave, however, failed to materialize in coastal areas, which only saw between a one and three-foot rise.

Officials in coastal areas told residents to hold fast at evacuation centers until further notice and wait for an "all clear" before returning to low-lying areas. The town of Kodiak has several shelters above the 100-foot mark, and police encouraged people below that level to evacuate. Police have not yet received any reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center said the quake was felt widely in several communities on the Kenai Peninsula and throughout southern Alaska, but it also had no immediate reports of damage.

"This is a very large earthquake, and Alaska is no stranger to earthquakes or tsunamis," Fox News' Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "FOX & friends." "They've had four of them in the past."

The Kodiak Police Department also posted a video to Facebook imploring residents to leave their homes and to head for higher ground.

"This is not a drill," Kodiak Police Sergeant Derek Beaver said in the video. "This is an actual tsunami warning. Everyone please get at least 100 feet above sea level."

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said. "Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

The PTWC originally included Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast in the tsunami watch, but later canceled it, saying "a tsunami was generated but does not pose a threat to these areas."

In San Francisco, emergency officials had warned residents who lived within three blocks of the Pacific Coast and five blocks of the San Francisco Bay should be prepared to evacuation if needed.

In Kodiak, one resident told the Anchorage Daily News that hundreds of cars had driven up Pillar Mountain, the site of the town's utility-scale wind turbines, to escape the tsunami threat.

"Pretty much everyone in town went up Pillar Mountain," he said.

Keith Perkins, who lives in the southeast Alaska community of Sitka, arrived at the high school early Tuesday morning, after an alarm on his cellphone alerted him of the tsunami warning. He says the city's sirens also went off later.

He said people on Facebook were chattering back and forth about whether this was real or not and what they should do.

Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland." Alaska Gov. Bill Walker said on his Twitter feed that he has been in contact with local officials and the state's adjutant general, and he urged residents to heed any warnings to move inland or to higher ground

Another person posted on Twitter how it was to evacuate his 80-year-old father off his boat in Kodiak.

Given the magnitude of the earthquake, Perkins said he thought it best to head to school, the tsunami evacuation point, even though in the past he felt his home was at a "high-enough spot.

"I figured I'd probably just better play it safe," he said.

He said police officers were directing traffic and the parking lot at the school was filling up. He said he saw some people carrying suitcases or backpacks. Perkins said he didn't bring anything along.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

