Officer, suspect wounded in shootout in Georgia neighborhood

Police in coastal Georgia say a police officer and a slaying suspect were wounded in a shootout.

Savannah-Chatham County Interim Police Chief Mark Revenew told news outlets it happened early Tuesday as his officers and U.S. Marshals were searching for a suspect wanted in a Sunday homicide.

Revenew says the suspect shot at the officers, and they returned fire. He says a police sergeant was shot "several times." The police chief says the wounded officer was taken to a hospital and "appears to be in good condition."

Revenew says the suspect was critically wounded.

The names of the injured suspect and officer were not immediately released.

Revenew says the shooting investigation is being handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.