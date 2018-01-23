Missouri man breaks into neighbor's home thinking it's his, allegedly kills neighbor

A Missouri man reportedly has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly drunkenly choked his neighbor to death in his own home.

Michael Augustine, 43, of Raytown, attempted to enter neighbor Clifton King’s home on Friday night, Fox 4 Kansas City reported.

Police believe Augustine was drunk and thought King’s home was actually his, and, according to neighbors, broke into the house.

Augustine reportedly called 911 to report he had an intruder in a chokehold, but when police arrived at the home, no one was there. Law enforcement eventually found the men at King’s house, a block away from Augustine’s.

A neighbor told Fox 4 that she watched paramedics attempt to revive 60-year-old King, a military veteran, for half an hour.

"He served our country and that was not an honorable way to treat him," the neighbor told the station. "I think that it’s sad. It’s sad! Someone had to give up their life because someone was so messed up they didn’t know it wasn’t their home."

Augustine has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Neighbors told Fox 4 he posted bond and moved out of the neighborhood.