Massive earthquake strikes off Alaska, prompting tsunami warning

A large 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia and watch for the remainder of the West Coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was recorded about 155 miles off of Chiniak, Alaska and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible."

Buoy 46410, which is northeast of the quake's epicenter, has recorded a “water displacement” of 32 feet, the National Weather Service said.

The quake was was felt in Anchorage and around southcentral Alaska, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

"This is a very large earthquake, and Alaska is no stranger to earthquakes or tsunamis," Fox News' Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "FOX & friends." "They've had four of them in the past."

Nat Herz, a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News, posted on Twitter that he called the Kodiak Police Department for a response, and was told by police to seek higher ground.

“We’re going to have to call you back,” he said police told him. “Lives at stake.”

The quake hit at 12:31 a.m. local time.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said. "Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

The PTWC originally included Hawaii in the tsunami watch, but later canceled it for the state.

Keith Perkins, who lives in the southeast Alaska community of Sitka, arrived at the high school early Tuesday morning, after an alarm on his cellphone alerted him of the tsunami warning. He says the city's sirens also went off later.

He said people on Facebook were chattering back and forth about whether this was real or not and what they should do.

Given the magnitude of the earthquake, Perkins said he thought it best to head to school, the tsunami evacuation point, even though in the past he felt his home was at a "high-enough spot.

"I figured I'd probably just better play it safe," he said.

He said police officers were directing traffic and the parking lot at the school was filling up. He said he saw some people carrying suitcases or backpacks. Perkins said he didn't bring anything along.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

