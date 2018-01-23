FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump touts 'big win,' Schumer faces Dem backlash as shutdown ends; Probe on missing FBI texts

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

President Trump praises 'big win' for Republicans as he signs a bill ending the government shutdown while Democrats blast Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

BREAKING NEWS: 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Alaska, prompting tsunami warning



Attorney General Jeff Sessions vows to find out why five months of text messages between two FBI officials under fire for their anti-Trump views are missing

House Republicans are pushing for a memo said to contain damning evidence of U.S. government surveillance abuses to be made public soon

Exclusive: Vice President Mike Pence tells Fox News peace is 'more possible' after he announced the Trump administration would fast-track the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stuns the Sundance Film Festival with her own #MeToo story

THE LEAD STORY - 'BIG WIN' FOR REPUBLICANS AS DEMS 'CAVE' AND INFIGHT ON SHUTDOWN: President Trump struck an optimistic tone on Twitter after he signed a bill to reopen the government late Monday night after a three-day federal government shutdown led to Senate Democrats backing off their opposition ... “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” Trump tweeted. “Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table.” Congress has agreed on a measure that will fund the government until Feb. 8. Some items on the top of the agenda for Republicans and Democrats over the next three weeks are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and border security. Trump has said he wants a deal in place to legalize the country's 700,000 Dreamers.

Despite getting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., to allow debate on the immigration issue, Democrats faced immediate backlash within their own ranks for not pushing harder on the immigration law. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who backed Monday's agreement during a speech on the chamber's floor, was criticized for his handling of the negotiations. He was seen by some centrists in the party as putting too much emphasis on immigration, while those on the left blamed him for agreeing to the deal without a DACA win.

BREAKING NEWS - EARTHQUAKE OFF ALASKA: A preliminary 8.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded early Tuesday about 155 miles off of Chiniak, Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning, the U.S. Geological Survey said ... The entire U.S. west coast is under a tsunami watch, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible."

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE MISSING TEXT MESSAGES: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed to find out why five months of crucial text messages between two FBI agents under scrutiny for their anti-Trump views were not preserved ... “We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said in a statement provided to Fox News. “If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately.” The missing messages from agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page span a crucial window, between the presidential transition and the launch of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe -- where both officials previously were assigned. More than 50,000 texts were exchanged between Strzok and Page, Sessions revealed.

A PUSH TO RELEASE THE MEMO: House Republicans are hopeful that a four-page memo allegedly containing "jaw-dropping" revelations about U.S. government surveillance abuses will soon be made public ... Rep. Dave Joyce, a Republican from Ohio, told Fox News on Monday that the intelligence committee plans to work on releasing the document but warned that once Americans see it, they’ll “be surprised how bad it is.” The process of releasing the memo could take up to 19 congressional working days which puts its release around mid-March. The document’s release would first need approval from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who can decide to bring the committee back together for a vote. If the majority of the committee votes to release the memo, it would then be up to President Trump.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence told "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream that "peace is now more possible" with the Trump Administration's decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem by the end of 2019 ... Pence, talking to Bream live on location in Israel, said it was important to give the U.S's cherished allies a "hard date" for the embassy move. "President Trump meant what he said and said what he meant," Pence said. The vice president's announced decision to fast-track the move of the U.S. embassy drew angry denunciations from Arabs who were forcibly removed from the hall during his speech before Israel's parliament.

Why Trump's promise to move US Embassy to Jerusalem is so controversial

#METOO, SAYS ONE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has three words for the women who shared their stories of abuse to spark the #MeToo movement: “It’s about time." ... Before Ginsburg slipped on her iconic judicial robe, the 84-year-old feminist from Brooklyn confessed she had her own brush with sexual harassment and gender inequality. Clutching a microphone between both hands, Ginsburg told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah about an incident that allegedly occurred when she was a law student at Cornell University in the early 1950s.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

CALIFORNIA DEFYING THE FEDS: "Sessions and Trump need to come to California [and] literally arrest, indict Xavier Becerra for breaking federal law." – California State Assemblyman - and gubernatorial candidate - Travis Allen, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," calling for the arrest and federal indictment of the state attorney general after the official threatened prosecution against any business owner complying with a federal immigration law in tipping off illegal immigrants. WATCH

'REALLY VERY BAD STUFF': "The American public has the right to know how governmental power... has been used or abused." – Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," reflecting on the reported memo detailing alleged abuses by the Obama administration and federal Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts. WATCH



ACROSS THE NATION

Hawaii governor took long to post on Twitter about missile alert because he forgot username, password.

AUDIO: Sen. Rand Paul's 911 call following assault outside his home.

Inmate's brother gets 35 years in Holly Bobo murder.

Woman identified as inspiration for Rosie the Riveter dead at 96.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

CNN's Chris Cuomo belittles viewers over immigration concerns: ‘Who teaches you guys this tripe?’

Megyn Kelly hits back at 'Hanoi Jane' | CNN host rips Megyn Kelly's 'ginormous' salary

CNN claimed an unmonitored asteroid could slam into earth during government shutdown.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Davos kicks off with global recessions at record lows.

Blackstone's Wien sees a market correction on the way.

Wall Street hits record highs as government shutdown winds down.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Penny Nance: Dear Congress, wearing black to the State of the Union helps no one.

Juan Williams: Trump needs a State of the Union home run to stem 2018 GOP losses.

Will the NFL ever accept that choosing politics over its fans was a bad bet?

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Neil Diamond announces retirement from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis.

Bill Cosby jokes he 'used to be a comedian' to supportive crowd amid legal battle at his first show since 2015.

Netflix reportedly lost $39 million reacting to sexual misconduct allegations.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Facebook photos help doctors reconstruct woman's destroyed face after horse-riding nightmare.

Service dog meets Pluto at Disney World in adorable viral video.

Can hobbits swim? 'Mordor under the sea' found.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

On Fox Business:

On Fox News Radio:

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

