Texas high school leaves 1 student wounded; suspect in custody, police say

A female student was wounded Monday morning after a gunman opened fire at a Texas high school, police said.

The suspected gunman, a 16-year-old male student, was taken into custody shortly after the incident at Italy High School, about 45 miles south of Dallas, Ellis County police told Fox News.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m., authorities said. A female student, 15, was shot and airlifted to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Students were evacuated from the school as police officers responded to the scene.

Italy has a population of about 2,000 people and calls itself "the biggest little town in Texas," Dallas Morning News reported. There's only one high school in the town.