Man set on fire, assaulted by group in Virginia, police say

A man was reportedly attacked and set on fire Sunday in a Virginia suburb by a group of men -- and several of the suspects remained at large Monday.

Fairfax County Police said the assault happened around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in Annandale, located about 13 miles outside of Washington D.C.

A caller reported a man being assaulted by five or six young men, who then lit the victim on fire.

"Officers responded to the scene and they observed people matching the description running from the area," Lt. Eli Corey with the Fairfax County Police Department said at a press briefing. "So they gave chase and they were able to apprehend two of the possible five suspects."

A charred backpack was among the items found by investigators at the scene, according to FOX5 DC.

Police said the victim suffered burns to his upper body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities did not disclose a motive behind the attack, and said they are still searching for the other attackers.