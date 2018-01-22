Blood-stained man with assault rifle enters Georgia hotel, fires weapon, cops say

A blood-stained man with an assault rifle walked into a Georgia hotel Monday morning and fired several rounds, prompting an evacuation, officials said.

The unidentified man walked into Home 2 Suites in McDonough about 6:30 a.m. carrying an assault rifle, Henry County Police Deputy Chief Mike Ireland told Fox News. Ireland said the man had an “indication of blood on him.”

Police Capt. Joey Smith told reporters that people reported seeing a "distressed" man. He told the staff he was "being chased" before firing his weapon while standing in the hotel’s lobby, breaking a glass door, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

No employees or hotel guests were hurt.

One person was taken into custody as a person of interest. The man had bruises on his body at the time.

The incident prompted a major police presence in the area. Authorities searched room-to-room as a precaution.

It’s unclear where the man was before the incident, but police are investigating another possible crime scene, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fox News’ Shira Bush contributed to this report.