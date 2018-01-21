White House: 'Most' overseas US military posts will show NFL games, despite shutdown

The White House said Sunday that the TV broadcasts of Sunday’s NFL conference championship games for U.S. service members will be restored in “most” overseas posts, amid concerns the American Forces Network will go totally dark because of the government shutdown.

“Update: @DeptofDefense has informed us that AFN has been restored in most places. Glad our brave men and women can watch the game today,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The shutdown, now in its second day, could be especially hard on members of the U.S. military, considering they must continue to work and protect the country without pay.

Servicemen and women tweeted unusual messages on their TV screens provided by the American Forces Network.

The network enables U.S. service members around the world to watch American TV, but with the government shutdown underway, the service was cut off.

AFN has received complaints because service was not cut off during the 2013 government shutdown, the New York Daily News reported.

The NFL has stepped in to offer free access to the games for the troops using NFL Game Pass.

Brian McCarthy, NFL public relations director, tweeted where military members could access the service. But it may offer only a partial solution to soldiers' football craving: The USO centers where it will be provided are not accessible to all troops, Yahoo Sports reported.

The AFC and NFC conference championships are the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots for the AFC title at 3:05 p.m. Then the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC title at 6:40 p.m., Eastern times.

The two winners will compete in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.