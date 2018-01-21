Second day of global female empowerment marches scheduled

Demonstrations in support of female empowerment are scheduled in cities across the country a day after hundreds of thousands of people across the globe marched, chanted and protested.

Marchers are expected to gather in several cities Sunday, including Miami, Melbourne and Munich.

On Saturday, many not only supported women's rights, but also denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

Many of them talked about the news avalanche of politics and gender issues in the past year. They say the #MeToo movement, credited as countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct, has galvanized them.

Critics of the weekend's marches say the demonstrations were really a protest against Trump.