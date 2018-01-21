Preliminary hearing set for man charged in hospital shooting

A preliminary hearing is set for a man accused of killing his mother in a New Hampshire hospital's intensive care unit.

The hearing for 49-year-old Travis Frink of Warwick, Rhode Island, is scheduled for Monday.

Frink is accused of shooting his mother multiple times at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Sept. 12. He was indicted last month on both first- and second-degree murder charges.

Frink pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance and is being held without bail.

His mother, 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere, was from Groton.