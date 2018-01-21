Mom, wife with secret online life found slain

Police are investigating the murder of an Alabama wife and mother who also had a paid site that featured adult content, Fox 13 reported.

Kathleen Dawn West was found dead early Jan. 13 outside her home in the quiet bedroom community of Calera, south of Birmingham.

The 42-year-old had just a sports bra on, according to Fox 13.

On Facebook, West called herself a full-time wife and mother. Aside from selfies, the page also showed images of West with her daughter and photos of her wedding.

She was also part of a Facebook group called "The Cougar Club," AL.com reported.

"THIS PAGE IS NOT A DATING SITE," the Facebook page read. "It is meant to celebrate and admire the beauty of older women - both single and married."

On Instagram, West had a private account with more than 50,000 followers which linked to a paid site that featured adult content and “naughty fun.” Some of the images were included on a site for “mature hotties.”

Similar content was posted on Twitter, where West's presence began March 2016. She went by the Twitter handle @KittyKatWest, Fox 13 reported.

"She'd come in, do her thing and leave. She kind of kept to herself." - Austin Lockhart, owner of Fit 24 Calera

West at first tweeted links to a site where she sold clothing.

The feed took a sharp turn Aug. 11, 2017, when she tweeted: “Happy Frisky Friday - Let’s get this party started,” with a link to the pay-per-view site. The description included a link to a “wish list” page where viewers could buy lingerie for her.

The most recent post on her Twitter account was dated Jan. 12 of this year, when West tweeted a link to sell a women’s wool jacket.

Investigators have classified her death as a homicide. Her cause of death hasn't been revealed.

No charges were filed in the case by Friday. At least two Facebook groups with more than 2,200 members total have been created to discuss the case.

West's neighbors said they were worried.

“It’s shocking that it happened so close to home, so all you can do is worry and think about your family, and that’s all I've been doing,” neighbor Xavier Lee told WIAT-TV.

“We don’t know if there is still a killer in our midst. Do we have a neighbor that has something dark going on their mind?” neighbor Kevin Wachs told the Shelby County Reporter. “Me and everybody who lives in the area is waiting for answers.”

Wachs continued, “Regardless of what she was doing as a profession, which is none of our business, it’s still very unfortunate.”

Word of West’s death was met with sadness at the gym where she worked out until dropping her membership a few months ago.

“She'd come in, do her thing and leave. She kind of kept to herself,” said Austin Lockhart, owner of Fit 24 Calera. “She'd wave and smile. She was a nice lady.”

West's mother, Nancy Martin, spoke out on a Facebook fundraising page, AL.com reported.

“So much negativity is out there, but with God all I see and hear is the goodness of my Kat,” Martin wrote. “My family and I ask for help in the services to lay our daughter to rest with the good Lord, to where she will be guiding her daughter and husband through this.”

Fox News' Zoe Szathmary and The Associated Press contributed to this report.