Kansas archbishop elected to lead anti-abortion role

The archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, has been chosen to a leading role in the Catholic Church's fight against abortion.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann will be the chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

R. Andrew Chesnut, chairman of Catholic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, says it was the first time in four decades that a cardinal was not elected to the position.

The Wichita Eagle reports Mary Kay Culp, executive director of Kansans for Life, has known Naumann for years. She says he has always cared deeply about the abortion issue and is "the right man for the right job."

Naumann joined more than 2,000 Kansans in Washington, D.C., this week for the March for Life. He is expected at the Rally for Life Monday in Topeka.

