Texan charged with series of crimes in Boston area

Prosecutors say a group of friends from Texas who flew to Boston last spring for an NBA playoff game committed a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries while in Massachusetts before being caught at the airport with more than $50,000 in their luggage.

One suspect, 29-year-old Fredrick Williams, of Dallas, was held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to 27 charges.

Prosecutors say the group flew to Boston in May for a game between the Celtics and Cleveland, and over two days stole vehicles in Boston, Woburn and Stoughton and broke into six businesses in Boston, Everett, Brockton and Cambridge to steal or try to steal safes or ATMs.

Prosecutors say Williams was seen on surveillance buying crowbars used in the crimes.

His lawyer says purchasing hardware "doesn't implicate him."