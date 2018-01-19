Slain deputy US marshal remembered as athlete, leader

Friends of a deputy U.S. marshal slain during a shootout with a wanted suspect are remembering him as a gifted athlete and natural leader.

Pennlive.com says people in the area of central Pennsylvania where Christopher David Hill grew up are devastated by his fatal shooting early Thursday while attempting to arrest a woman.

Acquaintances describe Hill as an outdoorsman who gained nearly a thousand yards rushing for the Warrior Run High School football team.

Authorities say a man wanted in Philadelphia shot and killed Hill, then was himself shot to death by police outside a Harrisburg home. Another officer was wounded and required surgery.

A nonprofit group says it's donating $100,000 to help Hill's family pay off their home mortgage and wants others to contribute.