Prep school says lawsuit settled in sex assault case

A New Hampshire prep school says it has settled a lawsuit filed by the parents of a student who was sexually assaulted in 2014 during a game of sexual conquest.

Chessy Prout was a 15-year-old freshman when she accused senior Owen Labrie (luh-BREE') of sexually assaulting her. Her parents sued in 2016, arguing St. Paul's School in Concord should have done more to protect her. A message was left for their attorney Friday.

The school denied it could have prevented the assault. In a letter, its board of trustees president called the settlement a "welcomed outcome."

Labrie is appealing convictions of sexual assault, child endangerment and using a computer to lure the girl for sex.

The AP typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Prout has done.