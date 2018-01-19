Defense: McKnight killing self-defense. Prosecutor: not so
GRETNA, La. – Attorneys have made their opening statements in the trial of the man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight.
Defense attorneys say 56-year-old Ronald Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight approached his car after a traffic confrontation in December 2016.
Prosecutors say Gasser falsely claimed McKnight tried to lunge into Gasser's car when it was stopped at a traffic light. They say physical evidence indicates he made no such aggressive move.
Gasser is charged with second-degree murder.
Defense attorney Matthew Goetz claims Gasser was jailed amid political pressure for an arrest of a white man who had shot a popular black athlete. Goetz said the shooting happened in a year of racial unrest in American cities.
The trial resumed Friday after two days of weather-related delays.