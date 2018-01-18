US marshal killed, at least 2 officers injured in shooting, mayor says

A U.S. marshal was killed and at least two other officials were wounded Thursday morning in Harrisburg, Penn. when gunfire erupted during the service of a warrant, the mayor said.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg cop. He did not specify if the U.S. Marshal who was killed was included in the count. The U.S. marshal died at the hospital, PennLive.com reported.

“Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. marshal who died protecting our residents," Papenfuse said in a statement. "While serving a warrant as part of the U.S. marshal’s task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded."

The mayor said the Harrisburg officer "bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman." Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said in an earlier news conference that there was no danger to the public.

"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty," Papenfuse added. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”

Another York City Police officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was reportedly shot in the incident. He was taken to the hospital and he was said to have non-life threatening injuries, FOX43 reported.

Little information was released at the morning news conference, but Chardo confirmed there were shots fired at a Harrisburg home around 6:10 a.m. Neighbors also told WHTM they heard dozens of shots fired.

The shooting occurred at a home less than two miles from the state Capitol, in a working class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.

A news conference with more details was scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta tweeted: "Please pray for the police officers injured in Harrisburg this morning. Our police are tough and put their lives on the line everyday to keep communities safe. I am praying for a speedy recovery!"

Just before Christmas, a gunman identified as Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty was shot and killed by police after firing at them near the location of Monday's incident, according to PennLive. El-Mofty wounded a state trooper and shot another officer near the Capitol.

