New Mexico helicopter crash leaves 5 dead, 1 injured, police say

At least five people were killed when a helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of New Mexico, police said Thursday.

One person was “severely injured,” New Mexico state police tweeted Thursday morning. The Huey UH-1, which had six people on board, crashed Wednesday evening about 15 miles east of Raton, located near the Colorado state line.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

“FAA will arrive [Thursday] to investigate cause of the crash. #NMSP officers still working to gain information,” police tweeted.

Raton is 175 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.