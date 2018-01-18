Expand / Collapse search
Multiple Pennsylvania police officers injured in shooting, officials say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Multiple officers were injured in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.

Multiple Pennsylvania police officers were injured Thursday after a shooting in Harrisburg, officials said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m., FOX43 reported.

Multiple officers were injured in the incident, the district attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News, but it’s unclear if they suffered gunshot wounds.

The officers were transported to a hospital but the number of officers injured and the nature and severity of their injuries weren't immediately known.

District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive the officers were serving a warrant in the area when they were injured. The shooting suspect was reportedly in a home, but it’s unclear if the individual was taken into custody. 

Chardo also did not give details about the officers' injuries. 

Neighbors told WHTM they heard dozens of shots fired.

A press conference was scheduled for later Thursday.

Just before Christmas, a gunman identified as Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty was shot and killed by police after firing at them in the same location of Monday's incident, according to PennLive

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

