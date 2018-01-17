Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is towed away from the pier at Changi Naval Base in Singapore to meet heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure on route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs, October 5, 2017. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/U.S. Navy Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC1A5D2862E0

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel in August 2017. Ten sailors were killed in the collision.  (Reuters)

Navy

US military crashes, collisions in the Pacific

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
close
The collision of the USS John S. McCain in the Pacific is the 4th mishap for the Navy this year. Here's a breakdown of the Navy's fleet and potential impact on America's missile defense. Video

USS John S. McCain collision: Navy warships explained

The collision of the USS John S. McCain in the Pacific is the 4th mishap for the Navy this year. Here's a breakdown of the Navy's fleet and potential impact on America's missile defense.

The U.S. Navy is facing some tough questions following two deadly collisions during the summer of 2017.

More than a dozen sailors died in the separate accidents. The destroyer USS Fitzgerald struck a commercial ship off the waters of Japan in June, killing seven U.S. sailors. The destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in coastal waters off Singapore in August, killing 10 U.S. sailors.

Five officers involved with those two collisions have been charged with negligent homicide, the Navy said Tuesday.  

Read on for a look at other recent U.S. military incidents in the Pacific.

C-2A Greyhound

FILE PHOTO: A C-2A Greyhound logistics aircraft prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea March 7, 2017. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY - RC1C082CC780

Seen here, a C-2A Greyhound logistics aircraft prepares to land on a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea. Three sailors were lost after one of these aircrafts crashed in the Philippine Sea in November 2017.  (Reuters)

Three sailors were lost after a Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from Japan in November 2017.

Eight other crewmembers on board the plane were rescued and listed in good condition at the time of the crash.

Deep water salvage experts located the plane in early January 2018 and efforts are underway to recover the aircraft and sailors, the Navy said.

USS John S. McCain

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain arrives at Changi Naval Base in Singapore August 21, 2017 in this handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC1D24AFC2F0

Ten sailors died when the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Singapore.  (Reuters)

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC on Aug. 21, 2017, according to the Navy report

Five sailors were injured, and 10 sailors died. 

No one onboard the 600-foot oil and chemical tanker was injured, the Singapore government has said, although the ship did sustain damage to a compartment at its front.

Singapore, at the southernmost tip of the Malay Peninsula, is one of the world's busiest ports and a U.S. ally, with its naval base regularly visited by American warships.

The Navy said in a release that the crash could have been avoided, adding that it "resulted primarily from complacency, over-confidence and lack of procedural compliance." 

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter rises after setting disaster relief supplies down on the tarmac at Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake - RC1BFE148340

Pictured here, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter delivers disaster relief supplies in Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five soldiers went missing after one of these helicopters crashed off the coast of Hawaii in August 2017.  (Reuters/Jonathan Drake)

An Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Aug. 15, 2017.

Two Black Hawk aircrews were participating in training exercises when communications were lost.

Crews from the Army, Coast Guard, Navy and local agencies in Hawaii searched around the clock as strong currents moved the wreckage into a deep-water search area that spanned 72,000 nautical miles.

The five soldiers who went missing ranged in age from 26 to 41. The crew did have life vests and devices to assist with underwater breathing on the helicopter, officials said.

But while officials recovered significant debris from the crash, Army and Coast Guard officials said that they found no signs of life and ended the search-and-rescue operation. 

All five missing soldiers have been declared dead.

MV-22 Osprey

A MV-22 Osprey ferrying an initial group of Marines bound for islands ravaged by Hurricane Maria takes off at sunrise from the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge as operations to assist hurricane-ravaged St. Croix and Puerto Rico begin, in the Caribbean Sea, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake - RC127333B070

Pictured here, a MV-22 Osprey takes off on its way to deliver aide to Puerto Rico and Saint Croix. Three U.S. Marines were declared dead in August 2017 after their MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia.  (Reuters/Jonathan Drake)

Three U.S. Marines were declared dead in August 2017 after their MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia.

The MV-22 Osprey – part helicopter, part plane – crashed into the back of the USS Green Bay, a Navy amphibious ship, and fell into the sea on Aug. 5.

USS Fitzgerald

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RC1AB04DF200

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.  (Reuters/Toru Hanai)

Seven sailors – ranging in ages from 19 to 37 – died in June 2017 when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship in waters off Japan.

The captain of the ACX Crystal, a Philippine-flagged container ship, accused the Navy destroyer of failing to heed warning signs before the crash on June 17.

"The collision between Fitzgerald and Crystal was avoidable and resulted from an accumulation of smaller errors over time, ultimately resulting in a lack of adherence to sound navigational practices," the Navy said in the release. 

"Specifically, Fitzgerald's watch teams disregarded established norms of basic contact management and, more importantly, leadership failed to adhere to well-established protocols put in place to prevent collisions," it added. 

USS Lake Champlain

The guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain dwarfs a Manly ferry (R) as it enters Sydney Harbour on a four-day visit February 5. The 9,500 tonne warship has a crew of 358 and is en-route home to the USA after a six month deployment to the Persian Gulf. The USS Kinkaid and USS Ford also arrived today for a short stop-over in Sydney. AUSTRALIA - RP1DRIGMOQAB

The guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain is seen entering the Sydney Harbor in 1998. It collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan in May 2017.  (Reuters/David Gray)

The USS Lake Champlain, a guided-missile cruiser part of the U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet, collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan in May 2017.

No injuries were reported following the May 9 crash.

The naval ship was conducting routine operations in international waters at the time of the incident, according to the U.S. Navy. A defense official said visibility was limited at the time.

USS Louisiana

The ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana collided with a U.S. Navy Offshore Support Vessel off the coast of Washington state on Aug. 18, 2016, according to the U.S. Navy.

The crash occurred during routine operations in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

While both vessels were damaged, no one was injured in the collision. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.