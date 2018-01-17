FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump pressures Dems on immigration with terror report; Who will win 'Fake News Awards'?

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump uses a new terror report to call for immigration reform and turn up the heat on Democrats with a possibility of a government shutdown on Friday

Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Steve Bannon in his Russia investigation

Press bombards White House physician with odd questions about Trump's health at bizarre briefing

The Dow surpasses 26,000 for the first time Tuesday, the fastest 1000-point gain in the index's history

The Navy charges two commanders with homicide in two deadly crashes off Asia last year

Trump expected to announce his 'Fake News Awards'

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump is using a new report from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security that reveals that nearly three out of four individuals convicted on international terrorism charges in the U.S. were foreign-born to call for immigration reform ... According to the report, at least 549 people were convicted of international terrorism-related charges in the U.S. between September 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016. Of those convicted, 254 were not U.S. citizens, 148 were foreign-born and received citizenship and 147 were citizens by birth. It also noted that the DHS in 2017 denied U.S. entry to 2,554 people on the terror watch list. Trump reacted to the report by tweeting: “We have submitted to Congress a list of resources and reforms we need to keep America safe, including moving away from a random chain migration and lottery system, to one that is merit-based.”

The president has made it clear in recent meetings on immigration with lawmakers from both parties that he wants to end the visa lottery program, aimed at increasing immigrant diversity, and chain migration, when immigrants enter the U.S. through sponsorship from family members already settled in the country. Immigration talks have stalled over the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and Trump's demand for funding for his long-promised border wall. The government could shut down Friday if Republicans and Democrats don't reach an agreement on a spending bill.

BANNON FACING MUELLER'S HOT SEAT: Fired White House chief strategist and ex-Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller, Fox News has confirmed ... The onetime Breitbart News executive chairman also testified before the House Intelligence Committee for 12 hours Tuesday as part of its Russia probe. First reported by The New York Times, the Bannon subpoena was issued by Mueller’s team last week. Sources told Fox News that Bannon’s subpoena, which could require him to appear before a grand jury investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, was issued after the FBI initially was unable to contact him.

Lewandowski: There was no Trump-Russia collusion, but Clinton campaign was a 'different story'

PRESS FISHES FOR ILLNESS - ANY ILLNESS - ON TRUMP: The White House's physician was slammed with questions regarding President Trump's health in a bizarre press briefing on Tuesday that raised eyebrows as the press fished for maladies ... Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, who was White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said Trump was in "excellent health" after conducting the president’s physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, but the positive results weren’t enough for the reporters in attendance. Jackson answered questions for more than 50 minutes, running the gamut from the odd to the conspiratorial. White House correspondents asked about everything from whether Trump wears dentures to how to gauge his mental health.

RECORD MILESTONE ON WALL STREET: The Dow surpassed 26,000 for the first time Tuesday, marking the fastest 1,000-point rally in the blue-chip index’s history ... It took a mere seven sessions for the Dow to jump from 25,000 to 26,000. Robust corporate earnings and optimism over economic policies, mainly the $1.5 trillion tax-cut package, have helped drive stocks higher in 2018.

Varney on Dow hitting 26,000: 'Inexplicable' that mainstream media ignores rally

CRASHES BECOME HOMICIDE CASES: Two Navy commanders face negligent homicide charges related to the deadly crashes of two ships off Asia last year, the Navy announced Tuesday ... Former Cmdr. Bryce Benson of the USS Fitzgerald and former Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez of the USS John S. McCain are among those charged, according to USNI News. Additionally, two lieutenants and one lieutenant junior grade of the Fitzgerald also face charges, the Navy said. Among the charges are dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide.

'FAKE NEWS AWARDS': President Trump is expected to announce his promised "Fake News Awards" that will go to "the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media" ... The "honors" have been twice delayed. The president has said interest in the awards is "far greater than anyone could have anticipated!” Still, Trump has stayed mostly silent on details about the event, such as nominees or possible prizes. He has accused the mainstream media since essentially the start of his 2016 presidential campaign of putting out false or completely misleading stories to doom his presidency.

Flake speech today compares Trump's criticism of media to Stalin, report says

MEDIA HEADACHE: "Are you kidding me? ... Most of the journalists I saw on the campaign trail were drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn't keep up him [with the then-candidate Trump]." – Eric Trump, son of President Trump, on "Hannity," sounding off on the series of sometimes-peculiar questions from the press the White House physician answered during a briefing Tuesday. WATCH

NEW JERSEY THE NEXT SANCTUARY STATE?: "Democrats would rather put other people before the black voters who voted them into office. Enough is enough." – Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," ripping N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy over his plan to set up an agency exclusively to provide aid for illegal immigrants. WATCH

Senate Dems need one more vote to push ahead with bid to reverse FCC's net neutrality ruling.

Shackled Calif. kids seen marching at night, compared to cult by neighbors.

New charges could be coming in Las Vegas massacre, police attorney says.

'OUT!' Trump orders CNN star Jim Acosta to leave Oval Office after reporter's newest outburst.

Ann Curry could exact revenge on Matt Lauer in first TV interview since his 'Today' firing.

CNN's Chris Cuomo apologizes for botching Indian-American Trump staffer’s name.

IRS asks for extra cash: Are Americans more at risk of being audited?

Big U.S. lenders reap benefits of higher rates, but savers not so much.

2018's best and worst states to retire.

Sen. Chelsea Manning? To even think about rewarding this criminal with a Senate seat is beyond absurd.

Jason Chaffetz: Don’t bring back earmarks (even if it would make it easier for Congress to pass bills).

John Stossel: The Southern Poverty Law Center is a money-grabbing slander machine.

'The Emoji Movie' becomes first film to play in Saudi Arabia following 35-year cinema ban.

Chrissy Teigen offers to pay McKayla Maroney's $100,000 legal fine if she speaks out against her abuser.

Alec Baldwin calls Woody Allen backlash 'unfair.'

High school student makes six figures mowing lawns.

WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Snake devours tiger snake after a gruesome fight to the death.

Ancient prince's frozen tomb discovered in Siberia.

