South Carolina

Four cops shot in South Carolina, suspect in custody

By Benjamin Brown, Katherine Lam | Fox News
Four South Carolina police officers were wounded early Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on them as they responded to a domestic call. 

The four officers -- three York County Sheriff's deputies and a K-9 officer -- were taken to a hospital; however, their conditions weren't immediately known. Their names were not released at this time. 

The alleged gunman, identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was arrested. He suffered gunshot wounds while in the crossfire, police said. It’s unclear how badly he was injured.

Cars are parked at a home in York, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, where multiple deputies responding to a domestic violence call were shot and wounded. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said Christian Thomas McCall is the man officers think shot and wounded the officers early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey S. Collins)

"The sheriff's office can really use your prayers and your thoughts," York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said about the wounded officers.

Authorities were responding to a domestic call just after 10 p.m. Monday in York, about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte, but the suspect had already fled the scene on foot when they arrived, Faris said at a Tuesday news conference.

McCall’s father-in-law told WSOC-TV McCall was assaulting his wife before the situation escalated. He said it was “uncharacteristic” for McCall to act violently toward police.

K-9 units were sent to the scene when McCall fired his gun just after 1 a.m., striking one of the K-9 officers, officials said. McCall also allegedly shot at a police helicopter. The bullet struck the aircraft, but did not injure anyone, WSOC reported.

Three York County Sheriff’s deputies were shot about 3:30 a.m. while searching the woods.

York County sheriffs

McCall had several "long guns" with him at the time, but police did not specify what type of weapons they were. 

A neighbor, Roger Gilfillan, said he was stunned to find out who might be involved.

"This is baffling," Gilfillan said, noting McCall lived in the home with his wife and three children.

"They were real nice people. He just kept to himself," said Gilfillan.

McCall frequently walked around the neighborhood, but would only speak when someone spoke to him. McCall never appeared to cause any trouble, Gilfillan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam