Florida man sent sexual photos of woman to her boss for revenge, police say

A Florida man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly took explicit photos of a woman and sent them to her boss as an act of revenge for no longer wanting to date him.

Giuseppe Garibaldi, 30, met the woman through a dating app in November and the two casually dated, WKMG reported, citing the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Garibaldi and the woman reportedly had sex an estimated five times. During one of their sexual trysts, authorities alleged in an affidavit, Garibaldi took photos of the woman and after their second sexual encounter, he threatened to show other people the pictures due to his suspicions of her sleeping with other men.

REP. BARTON SUGGESTS HE'S VICTIM OF REVENGE PORN: WHAT IS THAT?

The woman knew Garibaldi took photos of her, the Orlando Sentinel reported, but she didn’t realize the photos were taken while she was asleep or in sexual positions.

In December, she reportedly told Garibaldi she didn’t want to see him anymore, and the following day, her car was allegedly keyed at work. She didn’t report the incident to authorities because she lacked proof it was Garibaldi, the news station reported.

"This is someone who couldn't take no for an answer," Seminole County Sheriff Office spokesperson Bob Kealing told WKMG. "This is someone who was told, 'I want this relationship to be over with' and he wouldn't take no for an answer, and then the threats started coming."

FACEBOOK SAYS IT NEEDS YOUR EXPLICIT PHOTOS TO COMBAT REVENGE PORN

On Thursday, Garibaldi reportedly texted the woman to ask if she was dating anyone else, and allegedly threatened to come to her house and bash the door down. On Friday, Garibaldi allegedly sent the explicit photos to a Facebook page of a preschool which employed her.

"You (sic) teacher’s pics and video of your teacher are all over!" Garibaldi’s message to the school read, along with multiple photos of the woman.

Authorities said Garibaldi sent the explicit photos to one of the woman's friends online on Saturday.

The woman was able to identify Garibaldi from his tattoo visible in one of the pictures.

LAWMAKERS BACK BILL TO COMBAT 'REVENGE PORN'

"When you take this additional step of actually sending compromising photos like this with the intent to embarrass somebody, that's a crime," Kealing told the station.

Garibaldi was reportedly arrested on charges of sexually cyber-harassing a person, cyberstalking, and extortion. He’s being held at the Seminole County Jail on $6,000 bail.