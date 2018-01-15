Man acquitted in abuse of boy at animal costume parties

Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.

The Bucks County panel deliberated for about two hours Friday before acquitting 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske of Quakertown.

Prosecutors alleged that the boy was abused at "furry" parties in the county beginning in 2009. The boy says he was forced to dress as "Tony the Tiger" and his attacker sometimes wore a full-body fox costume.

Fenske's attorney called the charges an attempt to profit off his client's wealth. Three other men and a woman await trial in the case. Another man pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.