Girl, 16, killed in shock sledding accident after struck by suspected drunk driving woman, 20

An Indiana high school student was killed Saturday night after an alleged drunk driver with a DUI record to her name hit the teen as she was sledding.

Davis Collier, 16, died after the suspect, identified as Galina Witte, 21, hit her as she sled onto a Newburgh road and into the oncoming vehicle’s path after 10 p.m. Saturday, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Police pronounced Collier, a junior at Castle High School, dead at the scene.

Witte, of Evansville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, in addition to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering others.

The driver previously was arrested and pleaded guilty to drunk driving in January 2017, when she was 19 years old, according to the newspaper.

Before her arrest, Witte was allegedly driving recklessly and had hit a median on Interstate 64 three separate times, according to WBIW.

"In my 23 years of service with the Indiana State Police, this was the worse driving I've seen," Sgt. Tom Weber, who reponded to multiple calls about her driving, said.

A K-9 search of the car uncovered "several blunts with suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe," and "one Hydrocodone pill." She also failed three sobriety tests.

Witte reportedly was required to complete a substance abuse program for first-time offenders, and in October was sentenced to one year at the Warrick County Security Center, with four days served and the remainder of her sentence moved to probation.

Witte, according to the Courier & Press, “was also required to attend a victim impact session which is meant to show drivers the effects impaired driving can have on others.”

The area where Collier was hit reportedly remains closed. The Newburgh Police Department is investigating, and Witte may face additional charges.