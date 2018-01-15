FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump turns tables on Dems on DACA; Hawaii missile false alarm under investigation

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

With the possibility of a government shutdown looming, President Trump doubles-down on blaming Democrats for stalled negotiations over DACA, insisting he's 'not a racist'

Worker who mistakenly sparked a mass panic in Hawaii with a false nuclear missile threat will be reassigned, officials confirm

A GOP senator comes to Trump's defense and says he did not utter the offensive 's---hole countries' remark that caused international outrage

Fox News Op-ed: Let's stop politicizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump doubled-down Sunday evening on criticism of congressional Democrats over stalled negotiations to secure the future of an Obama-era DACA program while also denying opponents' claims that he's a racist ... Trump told reporters at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago that he and congressional Republicans were "ready, willing and able to make a deal" on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, "but Democrats don't want to." He had also said "DACA is probably dead." The president and Congress are attempting to reach a deal on comprehensive immigration reform as part of a federal spending bill that Congress must pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Trump and Republicans are seeking increased funds for border security - and a long-promised border wall - and changes to the lottery and so-called “chain migration” immigration programs in exchange for providing permanent protection for so-called "Dreamers." Democrats have balked at such conditions.

Immigration negotiations have also been strained in wake of a vulgar comment Trump allegedly made last week about Haiti and African countries. Trump has since denied the comment and insists he's not a racist. "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed," he said. "That I can tell you."

'S---HOLE' CONTROVERSY - DID TRUMP SAY THE VULGAR WORDS OR NOT?: Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., came to President Trump’s defense Sunday, saying reports of the president's alleged choice of words during a meeting on immigration last week were “a gross misrepresentation" ... Speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “This Week,” Perdue slammed reports that Trump used the word “s---hole” to reference Haiti and Africa during a bipartisan immigration meeting on Thursday. As Fox News has reported, senators, including Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Trump did indeed use those words. "He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly," Durbin told reporters, calling the words "vile and racist.”"

FALSE ALARM FALLOUT: The civil defense employee who pushed the wrong button, causing more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile Saturday, will be reassigned, emergency officials have confirmed ... “The employee who issued the alert has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of our internal investigation," a spokesman with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed to Fox News. "He will still report to work within our Emergency Operations Center, but in a different capacity that does not provide access to the warning system.” Residents and tourists alike were rattled after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter and the ominous statement, “This is not a drill.”

FOX NEWS OPINION: REFLECTING ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: It seems that no national holiday is exempt from the media’s need for political controversy. This Monday, on what should be a day for Americans to put aside politics and come together to honor the legacy of an extraordinary American, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the media has decided instead to seize upon it as yet another opportunity to further sow the division and partisan polarization already plaguing our country ... The New Yorker magazine decided to use Dr. King to touch on the continuing raw nerve that is NFL’s national anthem protests, with its cover depicting Dr. King kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett, two of the instrumental leaders in the controversy. The cover’s artist, Mark Ulriksen, says the inspiration for it came after he asked himself: “what would King be doing if her were around today?”

Gingrich: It would be a colossal mistake to give up on Martin Luther King's dream

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

DACA NOT DEAD: "I do not believe DACA is dead, but what I would say is for my perspective, of course, as the secretary of homeland security, it's not a DACA deal. It's a security immigration deal. What my role this is, is to ensure that we don't end up here again. We must close these loopholes to ensure that these temporary populations not only are not encouraged to take the dangerous journey to get there, but then when they get there, we are able to promptly remove them so we don't end up with the category of DACA again." – Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, on "Fox News Sunday," reflecting on the state of immigration talks in Congress. WATCH

RAGING BULL FROM HOLLYWOOD: "These Hollywood hypocrites are so full of hate, they would rather our nation fail so they can blame it on the president." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" blasting actors Sean Penn and Robert De Niro for their recent criticism of Trump. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Pelosi slams company bonuses as 'crumbs' despite once praising $40 tax cut.

Spitzer should be arrested for threatening me, says NYC man.

Terror suspect accused of threatening to murder Greyhound passengers had been deported five times.

VA hospital's urine sample mix-up led cocaine addict diagnosis, vet says.

NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW #NAIAS2018

Trump deserves credit for strengthening America's business-friendly economy, Nissan chairman says.

Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022.

Ford unveils future Ranger pickup for segment rivals dominate.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Minimum wage hikes sending restaurants the way of the shopping mall?

Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses.

'Strange Inheritance': Lost Rembrandt found in New Jersey.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

What if NBC and the NFL had the guts to be honest about anthem protests at the Super Bowl?

Want to live longer? The US system of free-market investment in cures is the answer.

Baby steps, America. The 'but so-and-so did it first!' defense is for toddlers, not national discourse.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Conan O'Brien jabs Trump, announces he's taking his show to Haiti.

Eliza Dushku: 'True Lies' stunt coordinator Joel Kramer molested me when I was 12.

Aziz Ansari responds to accusation of sexual harassment by NYC woman, 23.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

PHOTO: Drugged driver crashes car into second story of California building.

Airline attendant warns passengers not to 'drink the coffee on airplanes.'

Dogfish Head brewery unveils 'nutrient-rich' beer for survivalists.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Martin Luther King Jr's niece, Dr. Alveda King, reflects on his life and legacy; Sen. Rand Paul on the latest in immigration talks and whether the government will shut down; Fox Business host Stuart Varney on whether the stock market will reach 26,000 this week; Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on Bill Clinton denying allegations that Clinton Foundation funds were used to pay for his daughter Chelsea's wedding.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Mark Steyn lends his can'-miss insight as the ongoing immigration battle in Congress rages on.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Sean Hannity responds to a recent string of liberal attacks with guests Tomi Lahren and Mark Levin.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Brittain Ladd, former AmazonFresh Pantry and Groceries senior manager and Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation CEO, talks tax reform.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, 7 p.m ET: Niger Innis, Congress on Racial Equality national spokesman, takes on the ongoing controversy over President Trump's alleged 's---hole countries' comment and MLK's legacy.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: A false alarm alerting citizens of a "ballistic missile threat" caused mass panic in Hawaii. Fox News' Eric Shawn gets perspective on the incident from Jim Walsh, senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies Program. Plus, commentary by Fox News' Janice Dean.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin on why Trump may be digging himself into a 's---hole'; Rev Jesse Lee Peterson on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy today; and former governor Bill Richardson on the apparent thaw in North Korea-South Korea relations before the Winter Olympics.

#OnThisDay

2009: US Airways Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger ditches his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disables both engines; all 155 people aboard survive.

1967: The Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.

1947: The mutilated remains of 22-year-old Elizabeth Short, who came to be known as the "Black Dahlia," are found in a vacant Los Angeles lot; her slaying remains unsolved.

1929: Martin Luther King, Jr. is born in Atlanta.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.